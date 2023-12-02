On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Trent Frederic going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Frederic has no points on the power play.
  • Frederic averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

