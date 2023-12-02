The Yale Bulldogs (4-2) play the Vermont Catamounts (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Yale Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Long: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 5.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Vermont vs. Yale Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Yale AVG Yale Rank 206th 74.2 Points Scored 76.7 171st 24th 59.8 Points Allowed 69.0 157th 219th 32.8 Rebounds 33.0 209th 263rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 46th 9.6 3pt Made 6.5 240th 144th 14.0 Assists 13.7 163rd 12th 8.0 Turnovers 9.8 57th

