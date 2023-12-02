The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 135.5.

Vermont vs. Yale Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -1.5 135.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Vermont and its opponents have combined to score more than 135.5 points.

Vermont's contests this year have an average point total of 137.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Catamounts are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Vermont has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Catamounts are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Vermont, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Vermont vs. Yale Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 3 50% 76.4 152.8 61.0 131.1 136.2 Yale 5 83.3% 76.4 152.8 70.1 131.1 143.7

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The 76.4 points per game the Catamounts average are 6.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).

Vermont has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Vermont vs. Yale Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 2-4-0 1-2 2-4-0 Yale 2-4-0 1-1 5-1-0

Vermont vs. Yale Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Yale 13-1 Home Record 10-1 9-6 Away Record 8-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.2 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

