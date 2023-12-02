How to Watch Vermont vs. Yale on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Vermont vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- In games Vermont shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 196th.
- The Catamounts average 6.3 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).
- Vermont is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vermont posted 80 points per game last year at home, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).
- In 2022-23, the Catamounts ceded 63.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.6.
- Vermont made 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% away from home.
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 106-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 64-53
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
