The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Vermont vs. Yale Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • In games Vermont shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 196th.
  • The Catamounts average 6.3 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).
  • Vermont is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vermont posted 80 points per game last year at home, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Catamounts ceded 63.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.6.
  • Vermont made 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% away from home.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 NVU-Johnson W 106-57 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Bradley L 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 Dartmouth W 64-53 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Yale - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena
12/9/2023 Colgate - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

