The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Vermont vs. Yale Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Vermont shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 196th.

The Catamounts average 6.3 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).

Vermont is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont posted 80 points per game last year at home, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).

In 2022-23, the Catamounts ceded 63.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 67.6.

Vermont made 8.9 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.3% at home and 35.9% away from home.

