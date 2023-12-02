The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Vermont vs. Yale Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Vermont vs. Yale Betting Trends

Vermont has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Catamounts games have gone over the point total.

Yale has won two games against the spread this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

