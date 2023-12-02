Saturday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (6-2) and the Yale Bulldogs (5-3) matching up at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Vermont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Vermont vs. Yale Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Vermont vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 71, Yale 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Yale

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-0.3)

Vermont (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Both Vermont and Yale are 2-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Catamounts are 2-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-1-0.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +123 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Vermont prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is grabbing 32.9 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Vermont hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (42nd in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Catamounts rank 20th in college basketball with 107.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Vermont and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.5 per game (15th in college basketball) and force 9.4 (338th in college basketball play).

