Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Sunday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchand in that upcoming Bruins-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:24 per game on the ice, is +2.

Marchand has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchand has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Marchand has an assist in 10 of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 40% that Marchand hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 20 Points 1 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

