When the Boston Bruins square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Carlo score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carlo stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

Carlo has no points on the power play.

Carlo's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.