How to Watch the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (16-4-3, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4, 15th) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ will show this Bruins versus Blue Jackets matchup.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Bruins
|5-2 CBJ
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 58 total goals (2.5 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|23
|14
|22
|36
|27
|11
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|23
|8
|12
|20
|21
|11
|27.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|23
|8
|10
|18
|9
|10
|49.7%
|Charlie Coyle
|23
|9
|9
|18
|11
|12
|52.8%
|Charlie McAvoy
|19
|3
|14
|17
|17
|3
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 84 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 27th in the league.
- With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|23
|1
|17
|18
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|25
|12
|5
|17
|8
|12
|55.9%
|Ivan Provorov
|25
|2
|13
|15
|14
|4
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|25
|3
|10
|13
|10
|7
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|23
|7
|6
|13
|4
|13
|17.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.