The Boston Bruins (16-4-3, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4, 15th) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ will show this Bruins versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 58 total goals (2.5 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 23 14 22 36 27 11 0% Brad Marchand 23 8 12 20 21 11 27.3% Pavel Zacha 23 8 10 18 9 10 49.7% Charlie Coyle 23 9 9 18 11 12 52.8% Charlie McAvoy 19 3 14 17 17 3 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 84 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players