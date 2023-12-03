The Boston Bruins (16-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference), on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

The Bruins' offense has put up 34 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 31 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in seven power-play goals (23.3%). They are 5-3-2 in those games.

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-300)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 16-4-3 record overall, with a 3-3-6 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Boston is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 19 times, and are 15-2-2 in those games (to register 32 points).

In the 10 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 5-3-2 to register 12 points.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 8-0-1 (17 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Bruins finished 8-4-2 in those contests (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.36 22nd 12th 32 Shots 30.1 20th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 21.92% Power Play % 13.33% 26th 3rd 88.51% Penalty Kill % 88.57% 2nd

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

