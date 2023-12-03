The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (36 points), via registered 14 goals and 22 assists.

Brad Marchand has eight goals and 12 assists, equaling 20 points (0.9 per game).

Pavel Zacha's 18 points this season are via eight goals and 10 assists.

In 12 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 8-1-2. He has conceded 25 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 330 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Werenski has recorded 17 assists and one goal in 23 games. That's good for 18 points.

Columbus' Boone Jenner has posted 17 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and five assists.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .903 save percentage (30th in the league), with 241 total saves, while conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 2-5-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.36 22nd 12th 32 Shots 30.1 20th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 21.92% Power Play % 13.33% 26th 3rd 88.51% Penalty Kill % 88.57% 2nd

