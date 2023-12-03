Bruins vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (16-4-3), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 11 of their 18 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.1%).
- Boston has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|77 (9th)
|Goals
|73 (14th)
|58 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|84 (27th)
|16 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (25th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (2nd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over seven times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins offense's 77 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the best units in league action, allowing 58 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +19 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.