Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Zachary Werenski, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 36 points. He has 14 goals and 22 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 23 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Pavel Zacha Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Pavel Zacha has 18 total points for Boston, with eight goals and 10 assists.

Zacha Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Werenski has scored one goal (zero per game) and collected 17 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 18 total points (0.8 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with 12 goals and five assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2

