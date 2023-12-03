Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Patriots Game – Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak on December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four games in a row, and best bets are available.
When is Chargers vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Chargers winning by a considerably larger margin (8.9 points). Take the Chargers.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 72.1%.
- The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Patriots have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.
- New England has entered three games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-5.5)
- The Chargers are 3-7-1 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-0-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- The Patriots have covered the spread only twice in 11 games with a set spread.
- New England has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- Los Angeles and New England combine to average one fewer point per game than the total of 39 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46 points per game, seven more than the over/under for this game.
- Chargers games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).
- In the Patriots' 11 games with a set total, three have hit the over (27.3%).
Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 8.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|101.5
|7
Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|4
|39.5
|0
