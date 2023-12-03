The Green Bay Packers (5-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Packers Insights

This year, the Chiefs average just 2.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Packers surrender (20.4).

Green Bay averages 4.5 more points per game (21.0) than Kansas City gives up (16.5).

The Chiefs rack up 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers give up per matchup (340.3).

Green Bay collects 34.8 more yards per game (324.8) than Kansas City gives up per contest (290.0).

This season, the Chiefs pile up 106.5 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer than the Packers allow per outing (135.2).

Green Bay rushes for 102.7 yards per game, 10.7 fewer than the 113.4 Kansas City allows per contest.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Packers' takeaways (12).

Green Bay has 12 giveaways this season, while Kansas City has 14 takeaways.

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs average fewer points in road games (21.4 per game) than they do overall (23.3), and allow more (18.0 per game) than overall (16.5).

On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer yards (353.4 per game) than overall (364.9). They also allow more (306.8 per game) than overall (290.0).

On the road, the Chiefs pick up fewer rushing yards (100.6 per game) than they do overall (106.5). But they also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (105.6) than overall (113.4).

The Chiefs convert 45.9% of third downs away from home (0.2% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.9% away from home (3.8% more than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

Packers Home Performance

The Packers score fewer points at home (18.2 per game) than they do overall (21.0), but also allow fewer at home (19.6 per game) than overall (20.4).

At home, the Packers pick up more yards (325.6 per game) than they do overall (324.8). They also concede fewer yards at home (316.0) than they do overall (340.3).

Green Bay accumulates more passing yards at home (229.2 per game) than it does overall (222.1), and gives up fewer at home (202.4 per game) than overall (205.1).

The Packers accumulate 96.4 rushing yards per game at home (6.3 fewer than overall), and give up 113.6 rushing yards at home (21.6 fewer than overall).

At home, the Packers convert fewer third downs (42.3%) than overall (43.6%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (42.9%) than overall (39.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX

