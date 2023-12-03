The Green Bay Packers (5-6) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this game.

The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found below before they face the Packers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights

Kansas City has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 as 6-point favorites or greater.

Kansas City games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-5-0.

The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Green Bay games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 13.5 (-115) - Travis Kelce - - - - 70.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 264.5 (-115) - - - - - Isiah Pacheco - - 67.5 (-118) - - - Rashee Rice - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Justin Watson - - - - 30.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Love 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 14.5 (-111) - - - Christian Watson - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Romeo Doubs - - - - 37.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

