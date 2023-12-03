Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
When the Boston Bruins face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Danton Heinen find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
