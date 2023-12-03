Can we anticipate David Pastrnak finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 12 of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 11 assists.

Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 4.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

