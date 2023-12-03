David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pastrnak's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -143)

1.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In Pastrnak's 23 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pastrnak has a point in 18 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 68.9%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 36 Points 5 14 Goals 3 22 Assists 2

