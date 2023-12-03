With the New England Patriots squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Demario Douglas a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Douglas' 410 yards receiving (41 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 36 receptions on 55 targets.

Having played 10 games this year, Douglas has not had a TD reception.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0

