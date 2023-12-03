New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the league, 280 per game.

Parker's 30 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 200 yards (25.0 per game) this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parker and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parker vs. the Chargers

Parker vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 280 passing yards per game yielded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Chargers have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.5 per game).

Watch Patriots vs Chargers on Fubo!

Patriots Player Previews

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker, in two of eight games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parker has 7.8% of his team's target share (30 targets on 384 passing attempts).

He has picked up 6.7 yards per target (200 yards on 30 targets).

Parker, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.