Ezekiel Elliott has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chargers have allowed 110.6 rushing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Elliott has amassed 377 rushing yards on 95 carries (34.3 ypg), while adding two scores on the ground. Elliott also has 20 receptions for 114 yards (10.4 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Elliott and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elliott vs. the Chargers

Elliott vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 71 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 71 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chargers have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chargers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 110.6 rushing yards per game conceded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers' defense ranks 26th in the NFL with 13 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Patriots vs Chargers on Fubo!

Patriots Player Previews

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Elliott with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Patriots have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 95 of his team's 276 total rushing attempts this season (34.4%).

Elliott has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone carries for 43.8% of the team share (his team runs on 54.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Elliott has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

Elliott has 6.8% of his team's target share (26 targets on 384 passing attempts).

He has picked up 4.4 yards per target (114 yards on 26 targets).

Having played 11 games this season, Elliott has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.