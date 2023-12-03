Hampus Lindholm will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Looking to wager on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 23:33 on the ice per game.

In one of 23 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lindholm has a point in six games this year through 23 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 23 games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.