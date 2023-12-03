New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL, 280 per game.

Henry has reeled in 30 passes on 45 targets for 298 yards and three scores, averaging 29.8 yards per game this year.

Henry vs. the Chargers

Henry vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Henry will face the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 280 passing yards per game.

The Chargers have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.5 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has been targeted on 45 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (11.7% target share).

He has 298 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 94th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

Henry has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Henry (four red zone targets) has been targeted 14.8% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

