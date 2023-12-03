When Hunter Henry hits the gridiron for the New England Patriots in their Week 13 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry has posted a 298-yard season thus far (29.8 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, reeling in 30 throws on 45 targets.

Henry has posted a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0

