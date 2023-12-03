Should you wager on Jakub Lauko to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:31 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

