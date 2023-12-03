JuJu Smith-Schuster will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith-Schuster has hauled in 24 passes (on 38 targets) for 159 yards (to average 17.7 per game). He has one receiving TD so far this year.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Chargers

Smith-Schuster vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith-Schuster will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 280 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Chargers have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL teams.

Patriots Player Previews

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In one of nine games this season (11.1%), Smith-Schuster has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith-Schuster has received 9.9% of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He has been targeted 38 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Smith-Schuster, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 6.2% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Smith-Schuster (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

