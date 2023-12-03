Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
Can we expect Kevin Shattenkirk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Shattenkirk's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.