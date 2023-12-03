Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
Should you bet on Matt Grzelcyk to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).
- Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|3:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
