Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Slater's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ty Montgomery (DNP/illness): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
