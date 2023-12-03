Should you wager on Matthew Poitras to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

Poitras has scored in four of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

