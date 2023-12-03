Mike Gesicki will be up against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gesicki has 21 receptions for 182 yards and one TD this year. He's been targeted 32 times, resulting in 16.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gesicki and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gesicki vs. the Chargers

Gesicki vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Gesicki will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers allow 280 passing yards per game.

The Chargers' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Patriots vs Chargers on Fubo!

Patriots Player Previews

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gesicki with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gesicki Receiving Insights

Gesicki, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 11 games this year.

Gesicki has been targeted on 32 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (8.3% target share).

He is averaging 5.7 yards per target (112th in league play), picking up 182 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Gesicki, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

Gesicki has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.