Will Mike Gesicki cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has 21 receptions (on 32 targets) for 182 yards and one TD, averaging 16.5 yards per game.

Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0

