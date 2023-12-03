For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Oskar Steen a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Steen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 4:08 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

