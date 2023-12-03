The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four in a row, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chargers are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 39 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Chargers facing off against the Patriots, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Patriots have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have led five times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 11 games this year, the Chargers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging three points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

In 11 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering seven points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Patriots have led after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in six games (0-6).

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Patriots have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.9 points on average in the second half.

