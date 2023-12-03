Star quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers face the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium.

Check out the top contributors in this contest between the Chargers and the Patriots, and what player prop bets to ponder.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +490

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 33.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 24.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 28.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 26.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 181.5 (-113) - - Tyquan Thornton - - 20.5 (-113) Rhamondre Stevenson - 62.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 87.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 50.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 22.5 (-113) Jalen Guyton - - 25.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 245.5 (-113) 16.5 (-111) - Quentin Johnston - - 17.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 17.5 (-113) -

