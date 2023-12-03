The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7), losers of three straight games, visit the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four straight, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots average 13.5 points per game, 10 fewer than the Chargers surrender (23.5).

The Patriots rack up 97.1 fewer yards per game (293.5) than the Chargers give up (390.6).

This year New England rushes for 11 fewer yards per game (99.6) than Los Angeles allows (110.6).

The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots average more points at home (14.8 per game) than they do overall (13.5), but they also allow more (23 per game) than overall (22.5).

At home, the Patriots pick up more yards (309.5 per game) than overall (293.5). But they also allow more (329.8 per game) than overall (316.8).

At home, New England picks up more passing yards (213 per game) than it does overall (193.8). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (221) than it does overall (222.7).

The Patriots accumulate 96.5 rushing yards per game at home (3.1 fewer than overall), and allow 108.8 at home (14.7 more than overall).

The Patriots convert fewer third downs at home (32.9%) than they do overall (33.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40%) than overall (38.8%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Washington L 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network

