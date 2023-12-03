On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7), who have lost three games in a row, are 6-point favorites against the New England Patriots (2-9), losers of four straight. This contest has an over/under of 41 points.

Before the Chargers meet the Patriots, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be found in this article before they face the Chargers.

Patriots vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-6) 41 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-6) 41.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Insights

New England owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Patriots have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, three of New England's 11 games have hit the over.

Los Angeles has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Los Angeles games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).

Patriots Player Props

