Patriots vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7), who have lost three games in a row, are 6-point favorites against the New England Patriots (2-9), losers of four straight. This contest has an over/under of 41 points.
Before the Chargers meet the Patriots, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be found in this article before they face the Chargers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-6)
|41
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-6)
|41.5
|-260
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 13 Odds
New England vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- New England owns two wins against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or greater this year.
- This year, three of New England's 11 games have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.
- Los Angeles games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).
Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.