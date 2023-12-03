On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Zacha going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in eight of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Zacha has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

