New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 110.6 per game.

In the running game, Stevenson has put up a team-best 580 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 147 attempts while scoring four rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Stevenson has also caught 37 balls for 238 yards (21.6 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Chargers

Stevenson vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chargers have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chargers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 110.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Chargers' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Patriots Player Previews

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-111)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has hit the rushing yards over in four of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Patriots have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 53.3% of his team's 276 rushing attempts this season (147).

Stevenson has rushed for a score in four of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 25.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 18 red zone carries for 56.2% of the team share (his team runs on 54.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Stevenson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Stevenson has received 13.0% of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has 238 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 129th in NFL play with 4.8 yards per target.

Stevenson, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stevenson has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 21 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs

