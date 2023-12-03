Sunday's game at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) matching up with the Vermont Catamounts (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 56-55 victory for Holy Cross, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Catamounts claimed a 58-32 win over Dartmouth.

Vermont vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 56, Vermont 55

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

On November 17, the Catamounts claimed their best win of the season, a 58-53 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.

Vermont has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

The Catamounts have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 234) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 291) on November 6

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 348) on November 30

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Anna Olson: 11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG% Delaney Richason: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Bella Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 56.3 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball while allowing 52.9 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.

