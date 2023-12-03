The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
Vermont vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders put up just 3.9 more points per game (56.8) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (52.9).
  • Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
  • Vermont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.
  • The Catamounts average just 2.3 more points per game (56.3) than the Crusaders give up (54).
  • Vermont is 4-1 when scoring more than 54 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 56.3 points.
  • The Catamounts shoot 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede defensively.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Anna Olson: 11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG%
  • Delaney Richason: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Bella Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Western Kentucky L 62-50 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Delaware L 73-66 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 Dartmouth W 58-32 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Holy Cross - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena
12/9/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

