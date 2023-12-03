The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders put up just 3.9 more points per game (56.8) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (52.9).

Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.

Vermont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.

The Catamounts average just 2.3 more points per game (56.3) than the Crusaders give up (54).

Vermont is 4-1 when scoring more than 54 points.

Holy Cross has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 56.3 points.

The Catamounts shoot 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede defensively.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Anna Olson: 11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG% Delaney Richason: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Bella Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Schedule