How to Watch the Vermont vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders put up just 3.9 more points per game (56.8) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (52.9).
- Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
- Vermont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.
- The Catamounts average just 2.3 more points per game (56.3) than the Crusaders give up (54).
- Vermont is 4-1 when scoring more than 54 points.
- Holy Cross has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 56.3 points.
- The Catamounts shoot 40.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Crusaders concede defensively.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Anna Olson: 11.5 PTS, 58.6 FG%
- Delaney Richason: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Bella Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7 REB, 31.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 62-50
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Delaware
|L 73-66
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 58-32
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
