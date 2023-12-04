Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 4?
In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brendan Gallagher to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- Gallagher has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
