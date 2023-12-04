Brendan Gallagher will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken meet at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Gallagher against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 13:56 on the ice per game.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in six of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in four of 24 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Gallagher hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

