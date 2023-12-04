Going into a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-11-6), the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) currently are monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4 at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Carey Price G Out Knee
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body
Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
David Savard D Out Hand
Chris Wideman D Out Back
Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body
Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

  • With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
  • Montreal allows 3.5 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 29th in the league.
  • Their -19 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

  • The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
  • It has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kraken (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5

