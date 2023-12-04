Going into a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-11-6), the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) currently are monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4 at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Montreal allows 3.5 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

Their -19 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

It has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5

