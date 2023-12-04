How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost four straight, the Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
The Kraken game against the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Kraken Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have conceded 85 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|24
|7
|13
|20
|18
|12
|55.1%
|Cole Caufield
|24
|7
|12
|19
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|24
|5
|13
|18
|26
|7
|-
|Sean Monahan
|24
|6
|7
|13
|11
|11
|57.1%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 85 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
- The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|25
|7
|13
|20
|10
|13
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|25
|3
|16
|19
|14
|12
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|25
|6
|10
|16
|10
|7
|37.5%
|Jared McCann
|25
|11
|5
|16
|8
|5
|53.1%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
