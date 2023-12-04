Having lost four straight, the Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kraken game against the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 85 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 24 7 13 20 18 12 55.1% Cole Caufield 24 7 12 19 8 10 33.3% Michael Matheson 24 5 13 18 26 7 - Sean Monahan 24 6 7 13 11 11 57.1% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 85 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players