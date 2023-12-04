Monday's NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) and the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre sees the Kraken as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+125). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

The Kraken have won 42.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-4).

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with seven upset wins (33.3%).

Seattle has been a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal has a record of 4-10 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 2.8 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.8 3.4 5 13.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 2.5 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.5 3.7 2 6.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

