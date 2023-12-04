The Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 20 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games.

Montreal's Caufield has posted 19 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-3-0 record this season, with an .886 save percentage (51st in the league). In 5 games, he has 147 saves, and has given up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Kraken Players to Watch

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of Seattle's leading contributors (20 points), via collected seven goals and 13 assists.

Through 25 games, Dunn has scored three goals and picked up 16 assists.

Eeli Tolvanen has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 25 games for Seattle.

Joey Daccord 's record is 3-4-5. He has conceded 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 325 saves with an .898% save percentage (36th in league).

Canadiens vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 29th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 23rd 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.54 26th 18th 30.4 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 15th 20.99% Power Play % 16.85% 23rd 23rd 75.68% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

