The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6, riding a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre. The contest on Monday, December 4 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 21 times this season, and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

Montreal has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Canadiens have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Kraken Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 67 (24th) Goals 66 (26th) 85 (26th) Goals Allowed 85 (26th) 17 (13th) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 18 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 3-6-1 in its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Five of Montreal's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their last 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canadiens have scored 66 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have given up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th.

They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

