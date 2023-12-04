Canadiens vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6, riding a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre. The contest on Monday, December 4 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.
Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-155)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 21 times this season, and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Montreal has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Canadiens have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Kraken Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|67 (24th)
|Goals
|66 (26th)
|85 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (26th)
|17 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|18 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 3-6-1 in its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Five of Montreal's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.1 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canadiens have scored 66 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have given up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th.
- They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
