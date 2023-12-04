Player prop bet odds for Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nicholas Suzuki and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 20 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games (playing 20:38 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 12 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Michael Matheson is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 13 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 2 2 0 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Bjorkstrand is Seattle's top contributor with 20 points. He has seven goals and 13 assists this season.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Vince Dunn has picked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 16 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.