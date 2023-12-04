Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Kraken on December 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nicholas Suzuki and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 20 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games (playing 20:38 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 12 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Michael Matheson is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with five goals and 13 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Bjorkstrand is Seattle's top contributor with 20 points. He has seven goals and 13 assists this season.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|1
|3
|4
|2
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Vince Dunn has picked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 16 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
